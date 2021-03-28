Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 3.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

SHOP stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,065.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,265. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 678.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,259.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,109.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.55 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

