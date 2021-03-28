Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Rises By 270.2%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, an increase of 270.2% from the February 28th total of 159,200 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASS. Cowen began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $43.04 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

