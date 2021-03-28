Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Rises By 257.3%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, an increase of 257.3% from the February 28th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities cut Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

