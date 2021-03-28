Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Grows By 268.8%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 268.8% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

