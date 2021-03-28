Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Increases By 202.1%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 202.1% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

