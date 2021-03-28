Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Increases By 202.1%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 202.1% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.26.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
