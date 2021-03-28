Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Drops By 52.5%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $151.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

