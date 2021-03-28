Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Drops By 52.5%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $151.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
