Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Expands By 167.9%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 167.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AHCHY stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $40.04.
About Anhui Conch Cement
