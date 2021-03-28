Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Expands By 167.9%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 167.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AHCHY stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

