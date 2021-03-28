Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Declines By 60.2%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000.

Shares of BWAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 277,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,469. Better World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

