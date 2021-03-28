Short Interest in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Decreases By 59.8%

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWX. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,118,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,284,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,130,000.

BowX Acquisition stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,827,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,149. BowX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

