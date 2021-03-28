Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Decreases By 55.2%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.1 days.

CADNF opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Cascades has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.