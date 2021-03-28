Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Grows By 187.5%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 51,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,459. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.