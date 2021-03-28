Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Increases By 185.3%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the February 28th total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,639. The company has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

