Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Decreases By 66.7%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of COVTY traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,208. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

COVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

