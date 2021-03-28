Short Interest in Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Decreases By 56.7%

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COPHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 66,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,067. Creso Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

