Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Decreases By 56.3%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSWL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

