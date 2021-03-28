Short Interest in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Declines By 62.1%

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DFPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 231,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $11,037,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $9,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,229,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 506,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 359,802 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,419,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.