Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declines By 61.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 127,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

EVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,459. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.