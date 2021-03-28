Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Declines By 60.0%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. 6,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

