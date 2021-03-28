Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Grows By 189.1%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, an increase of 189.1% from the February 28th total of 145,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FedNat stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. FedNat has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FedNat by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FedNat by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedNat by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in FedNat by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedNat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

