Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Rises By 168.0%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.81% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FSEA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 4,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.

