Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Drops By 64.0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 311,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 636,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 161,968 shares during the last quarter.

