Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Decreases By 62.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 8.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

