Short Interest in Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Increases By 270.6%

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 270.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DROP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. Fuse Science has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite.

