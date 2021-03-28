Short Interest in Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Increases By 270.6%

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 270.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DROP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. Fuse Science has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About Fuse Science
