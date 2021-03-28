Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Declines By 59.8%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.7 days.

GMOYF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. GMO Internet has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

