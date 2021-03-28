Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Expands By 150.1%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, an increase of 150.1% from the February 28th total of 66,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GOAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 303,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,449. GO Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

There is no company description available for GO Acquisition Corp.

