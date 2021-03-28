Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Drops By 55.9%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRMC remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,256. Goldrich Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, and associated base and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

