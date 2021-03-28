Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Drops By 55.9%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GRMC remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,256. Goldrich Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
