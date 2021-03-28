Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Increases By 218.8%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the February 28th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000.

Shares of GLSI opened at $30.90 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.77.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

