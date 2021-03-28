Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Increases By 170.2%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in GSE Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 204,172 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GVP stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.83. 48,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,704. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.65. GSE Systems has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

