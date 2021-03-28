Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Declines By 60.8%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,700 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after acquiring an additional 375,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 100.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 364,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

