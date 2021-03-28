Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Declines By 59.8%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 235,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,840. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a market cap of $626,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21.
Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile
Featured Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.