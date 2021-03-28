Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Declines By 59.8%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 235,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,840. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a market cap of $626,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.