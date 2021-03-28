Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Rises By 163.8%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 163.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HERXF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

