Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expands By 227.6%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 227.6% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HMLP opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

