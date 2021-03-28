Short Interest in HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Drops By 55.6%

HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WSTM opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29. HRsoft has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Get HRsoft alerts:

HRsoft Company Profile

HRsoft, Inc provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HRsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.