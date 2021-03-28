Short Interest in I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Increases By 229.0%

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of I-Minerals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. I-Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
I-Minerals Company Profile
