Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Rises By 169.0%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the February 28th total of 806,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of IDRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,214. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Equities research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $54,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

