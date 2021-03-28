Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Declines By 57.0%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of IDXAF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,463. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.