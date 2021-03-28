Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Declines By 57.0%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of IDXAF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,463. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
See Also: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.