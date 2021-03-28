Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Declines By 63.6%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.08.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.