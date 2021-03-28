Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Decreases By 57.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

INSI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

