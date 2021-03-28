Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Decreases By 57.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
INSI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $21.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.