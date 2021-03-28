Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Expands By 200.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BSMQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
