Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Expands By 200.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSMQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.