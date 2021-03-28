Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 57.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HEWG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.61. 61,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,005. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42.

