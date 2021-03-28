Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Decreases By 60.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IBTG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 12,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,594. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 43.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

