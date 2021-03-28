Short Interest in Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Declines By 51.6%

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jade Art Group stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Jade Art Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

