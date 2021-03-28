Short Interest in Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Declines By 51.6%

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jade Art Group stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Jade Art Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Jade Art Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.