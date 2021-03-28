Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Increases By 271.4%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JRVMF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
