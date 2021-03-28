Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Drops By 66.7%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

JBFCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

