Short Interest in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Decreases By 57.8%

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LACQ traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 1,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Leisure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Leisure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $269,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leisure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leisure Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

