Short Interest in Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Declines By 57.9%

Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the February 28th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMNGF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,395. Lions Bay Mining has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Lions Bay Mining Company Profile

Lions Bay Mining Company Profile

