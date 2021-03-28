Short Interest in MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Decreases By 64.0%

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of MAGOY remained flat at $$6.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. MAN has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

About MAN

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

