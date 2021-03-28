Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Drops By 60.6%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE CXH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXH. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.