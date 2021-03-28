Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Rises By 247.6%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJNE stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

