Short Interest in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Decreases By 58.8%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 170,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MAAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 139,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,661. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,130,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.